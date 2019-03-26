Woman pelts pizzeria employee with pizza slices, claims cheese made her son sick

A 28-year-old woman in Florida was arrested on Friday for getting totally cheesed off at a pizzeria employee.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s office says Syeda Saleem was arrested for battery following a "disturbance” at Olivia’s Subs and Pizza in New Port Richey, after she allegedly threw slices of her unwanted pizza at the pizza-maker.

Saleem reportedly believed the pizza had made her son ill, and returned to the shop to confront the cook, Fox 13 reports.

PIZZERIA APOLOGIZES FOR 'WHITE TRASH' RECEIPT CONTROVERSY

The worker offered to make Saleem a new pizza rather than refund her money, at which Saleem also demanded several free sodas, according to WTSP. After the worker refused, Saleem allegedly threw “several slices” of pizza at him and drove off.

Police responded to a 911 call from the pizza shop and found the employee covered in sauce.

Saleem later told police she thought the cheese was bad and had made her son vomit. She also told officers she was given the wrong pizza – a cheese instead of a margherita – and that the worker hurled racial slurs at her during their disagreement.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Saleem was arrested on charges of battery and transferred to the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.