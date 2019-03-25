Subway customer files $25G lawsuit against restaurant owner for alleged assault

A North Carolina woman is suing a Subway sandwich shop franchise owner after he allegedly hit her phone and verbally assaulted her for complaining about an incorrect order.

Tina Richardson reportedly filed a $25,000 lawsuit against the owner of the Concord shop, Kenneth Lancaster, in Rowan County last week, for the assault, which she recorded on her phone and posted to Facebook – where it quickly went viral.

Richardson claims the incident happened when she went back to the Subway shop after having purchased a sandwich for an elderly woman she takes care of, WSOC reported.

WARNING: Video contains graphic language

Richardson said she returned to the sandwich shop to get a refund or store credit, prompting the franchise owner to begin cursing at her and hit her phone. Richardson also claims the man hit her head and threw her sandwich on the ground. The beginning of the altercation was not recorded.

In the video, the franchise owner is seen charging the customer before knocking her phone and then storming off into the back room, cursing and flipping off the woman. An employee then gets involved, also swearing at the woman and telling her to leave.

Before Richardson leaves, she shows a photo of the sandwich she had ordered on a flyer, which appears to have chicken strips, and then shows the sandwich she received, which appears to have shredded meat, on the floor.

Subway released a statement to Fox News, stating the franchise owner regretted the altercation.

“Providing an excellent guest experience is important to us and our expectation is that everyone is treated with respect. The local team has reached out to the guest to apologize on behalf of the restaurant as this incident is inconsistent with the high standards Subway® restaurants requires of its Franchise Owners. The Franchise Owner expressed his regrets for how he handled the situation.”

