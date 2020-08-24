Woman's movie-inspired toast art goes viral on TikTok

She's the toast of the town on TikTok.

A film student has whipped up a recipe for social media success during quarantine by creating elaborate toast art inspired by her favorite movies.

Zara Kaye runs the popular account Technicolor_Toast on the video sharing platform, where she’s reimagined hit flicks like “Clueless,” “Star Wars” and “Mean Girls” as toast, drawing an audience of 112,000.

"I just had been dying to know what Remy the rat's ratatouille tasted like,” the Chapman University film student told Good Morning America in a Monday interview of her initial inspiration.

The 21-year-old senior had long been encouraged by family and friends to share her culinary chops on YouTube or through a cookbook, Popsugar reports, but the time felt right to get creative on TikTok during the pandemic.

To get cooking, the cinephile will first look to lessons she’s learned in school.

"I'll usually start with the film and we'll look at production design basics. I'll consider the color palette of the movie overall, what colors the designers are using, the directors are using, what they're referencing and we look at major props and visual elements,” Kaye explained. “Then, we look at famous food."

With a little help from her boyfriend, Kaye has transformed 25 movies into toast art, per GMA.

In one memorable moment, her cottage cheese-covered “Mamma Mia” toast tutorial racked up over 2 million views on TikTok.

Looking ahead in both life and the kitchen, Kaye voiced her gratitude for the overnight hype her recipe videos have received.

“I know a lot of my peers are struggling to find some kind of a creative outlet and I'm fortunate enough that TikTok provided that for me, where I can still appreciate cinema and learn about film and watch new movies," she said.