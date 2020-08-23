Expand / Collapse search
FOOD
Man in England says he saw Trump's face in omelette

He says he flipped the omelette and discovered the face staring back at him

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
Appearing in food isn’t just for Jesus anymore.

A man in England says he saw a familiar face staring back at him recently while making an omelette: Donald Trump.

Harry Warnes says that he flipped over his omelette and noticed that it looked like a face.

Harry Warnes says that he flipped over his omelette and noticed that it looked like a face. (SWNS)

“It's the first time anything like this has happened to me,” Harry Warnes of Reading told Southwest News Service. "I was cooking up my omelette as I normally would. Sometimes I flip it and other times I put it in the grill. This time I decided to flip it, and once it was tossed over I saw some sort of face in it.”

"I decide to take a photo and figure it out later, but once I did that I noticed it looked like Trump,” he said. "I called my girlfriend over, I was so excited."

As for the omlelette, he said, "It tasted amazing, as always.”

