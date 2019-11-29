Washington Post restaurant critic exposed husband’s affair, woman says

A Washington Post food critic unwittingly became embroiled in a married man’s affair when the cheater was photographed dining with his mistress in a recent restaurant review, his alleged wife is claiming.

The revelation was made on Wednesday during a weekly online Q&A with the Post’s Tom Sietsema when an unnamed woman claimed her husband was photographed with a mystery woman in the critic’s most recent restaurant review.

“Well Tom your latest review is accompanied by a picture of my husband dining with a woman who isn’t me!” the woman wrote.

“Once confronted with photographic evidence, he confessed to having an ongoing affair.”

“Just thought you’d be amused to hear of your part in the drama.” she added. “This Thanksgiving I’m grateful to you for exposing a cheat!”

Sietsema was stunned, and a little dubious, before pleading the fifth.

“Please, please, please tell me this is a crank post. I’d hate to learn otherwise,” he wrote.

“I file two reviews a week, for Food and the Magazine, so I’m not sure which restaurant this is.”

Sietsema, who has been a food critic with the Post since 2000, later addressed the furor on Twitter, writing: “Cheaters, take heed!”

