Pink Taco founder Harry Morton died from heart disease: report

Restaurant mogul Harry Morton, 38, died of a massive heart attack due to undiagnosed heart disease, early tests show.

The founder of the Pink Taco restaurant chain and son of Hard Rock chain co-founder Peter Morton was found dead on Saturday in his Beverly Hills, Calif., home.

Dr. Matthew Miller, deputy medical examiner at the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, reportedly confirmed to Morton’s family that he died due to a coronary artery disease and a mildly enlarged heart, Page Six reports. He also reportedly had three blocked arteries.

According to a 2019 report, heart attack rates have been increasing in recent years among adults in their 20s and 30s.

Authorities said the body is still undergoing further examination.

“We are devastated by the loss of our beloved son, brother and friend. Harry was the brightest light in all our lives and his spirit will live on forever," Morton's family said in a statement shared with Page Six.

Morton was also an owner of the Viper Room nightclub in West Hollywood and had been romantically linked to several celebrities, including Lindsay Lohan and Demi Moore.

“Harry was a visionary and restaurateur ahead of his time, and his contributions, both professionally to our brand and personally to those he worked with, were numerous,” a representative for Pink Taco said in its statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.