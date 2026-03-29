Cruise staff waiter accidentally ruins couple's engagement surprise during dinner

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A cruise ship proposal was ruined when wait staff accidentally announced an engagement before it happened.

Amanda Bratton, 46, was having dinner with her boyfriend aboard a cruise ship when a waiter shouted "happy engagement" to her in front of the restaurant, news agency SWNS reported.

The moment caught her completely off guard.

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Her partner, Gary Bratton, 43, had been planning to propose after buying a ring from the ship’s jeweler.

He had arranged for it to be discreetly brought to the table before asking the question.

Before he had the chance, the wait staff began congratulating the couple and sang "happy engagement" to the tune of "happy birthday."

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A slice of vanilla-iced cake topped with a lit candle was delivered as staff continued the celebration.

"The cake and singing was all added," Amanda Bratton said. "I think the wait staff were trying to make it special, but Gary was definitely surprised."

Laughing awkwardly, Amanda Bratton covered her face as other diners looked on.

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"I’m not engaged!" she said.

The Texas couple were on the cruise with their children to celebrate Amanda Bratton’s daughter’s birthday, SWNS reported.

Gary Bratton had carefully planned the proposal and chose the cruise as the setting. The trip was chosen with Amanda Bratton’s love of cruise vacations in mind.

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The plan had been simple and private, but quickly turned into a spectacle.

Gary Bratton was left stunned as the celebration unfolded before he could ask the question.

Once the singing ended, he went ahead with his plan and got down on one knee. Amanda Bratton said yes.

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"Instead of being special and romantic, it was chaotic and all wrong," Amanda Bratton said. "I was so confused and couldn’t help but just laugh."

"We have the worst luck, so it tracks," she added.