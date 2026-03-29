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Cruise staff waiter accidentally ruins couple's engagement surprise during dinner

Amanda Bratton was stunned when staff sang 'happy engagement' before the proposal

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
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Cruise ship proposal ruined as staff sing 'happy engagement' too early Video

Cruise ship proposal ruined as staff sing 'happy engagement' too early

A romantic cruise dinner takes an unexpected turn when staff prematurely celebrate an engagement, disrupting a carefully planned proposal.

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A cruise ship proposal was ruined when wait staff accidentally announced an engagement before it happened.

Amanda Bratton, 46, was having dinner with her boyfriend aboard a cruise ship when a waiter shouted "happy engagement" to her in front of the restaurant, news agency SWNS reported.

The moment caught her completely off guard.

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Her partner, Gary Bratton, 43, had been planning to propose after buying a ring from the ship’s jeweler.

Amanda Bratton confused as a waiter walks over with a plate.

Wait staff prematurely announced a proposal on a cruise, ruining the surprise for Amanda Bratton (pictured). (SWNS)

He had arranged for it to be discreetly brought to the table before asking the question.

Before he had the chance, the wait staff began congratulating the couple and sang "happy engagement" to the tune of "happy birthday."

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A slice of vanilla-iced cake topped with a lit candle was delivered as staff continued the celebration.

"The cake and singing was all added," Amanda Bratton said. "I think the wait staff were trying to make it special, but Gary was definitely surprised."

Gary Bratton proposing to Amanda Bratton at a restaurant with kids and family nearby.

Gary Bratton pictured proposing to Amanda Bratton after plans changed when wait staff prematurely congratulated them. (SWNS)

Laughing awkwardly, Amanda Bratton covered her face as other diners looked on.

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"I’m not engaged!" she said.

The Texas couple were on the cruise with their children to celebrate Amanda Bratton’s daughter’s birthday, SWNS reported.

Gary Bratton had carefully planned the proposal and chose the cruise as the setting. The trip was chosen with Amanda Bratton’s love of cruise vacations in mind.

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The plan had been simple and private, but quickly turned into a spectacle.

Gary and Amanda Bratton kissing with family nearby.

The couple was on a family birthday cruise when Gary Bratton planned to propose. (SWNS)

Gary Bratton was left stunned as the celebration unfolded before he could ask the question.

Once the singing ended, he went ahead with his plan and got down on one knee. Amanda Bratton said yes.

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"Instead of being special and romantic, it was chaotic and all wrong," Amanda Bratton said. "I was so confused and couldn’t help but just laugh."

"We have the worst luck, so it tracks," she added.

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

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