Iconic American brewer launches beer so strong it's banned in 15 states: What to know

There's a beer on the market so strong it rivals cocktails — and it's illegal in parts of the U.S.

Earlier in the fall, Samuel Adams announced the release of its Utopias 2025, a "barrel-aged extreme beer" that packs an impressive 30% alcohol by volume (ABV).

"Utopias 2025 is one of the strongest beers ever brewed, and as a result, is illegal in 15 states," the release said.

The banned states are Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont and West Virginia, according to the company.

Utopias is Samuel Adams' experimental beer program — designed to test the limits of beer aging and blending techniques.

The 2025 product is ruby-black and non-carbonated. Samuel Adams noted it "behaves as a fine spirit, as the bottle can be resealed to enjoy at a later date and should not be refrigerated."

The beer's tasting notes include "caramel, oak, dried fruit, subtle smoke and citrus," according to the release.

At 30% ABV, the beer is comparable to common bar liqueurs such as triple sec, schnapps and amaretto.

Fox News Digital reached out to Samuel Adams for comment.

The beer comes in 24.5-ounce ceramic bottles with a suggested retail price of $240, though the price tags have shot up since its release in October.

Each bottle is good for between 12 and 24 servings, with a suggested serving size of 1 to 2 ounces.

Jim Koch, founder and brewer of Samuel Adams, called the new product "a remarkable milestone for Utopias."

"Not for the number itself, but for what it represents: the relentless pursuit of craft without compromise," he said in the company's news release.

"Every vintage, barrel and bottle reflects decades of experimentation, innovation and collaboration, delivering a sipping experience that is truly unparalleled, collectible, memorable and worth the wait," he said in the same release.

"From a consumer standpoint, this is not a product for casual drinking."

Cesar Wurm, a Georgia-based hospitality executive and author of "The Powers of Addiction: Finding Freedom in Acceptance and Recovery," told Fox News Digital that 30% ABV beer is much closer in alcohol content to hard liquor than traditional beers.

"For context, a typical 12-ounce beer at approximately 5% ABV contains about the same amount of alcohol as a 1.5-ounce shot of 40% spirits," he said.

"At 30% ABV, a similar-sized pour can contain six times that amount, which significantly increases the risk of rapid intoxication and alcohol poisoning if consumed too quickly or without realizing the strength."

Wurm added there's a risk that consumers treat the Utopias 2025 beer the same way they do other brews — even though its content is much closer to that of spirits.

"That disconnect is where problems tend to occur," he said.

"Certain people, including those with low alcohol tolerance, medical conditions affected by alcohol or a history of alcohol misuse should avoid it altogether."