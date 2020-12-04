Whole Foods' '12 Days of Cheese' returns ahead of holidays

Tidings of comfort foods and joy.

The countdown to the holidays just got cheesier thanks to gouda, gruyere and 10 other discounted varieties as part of Whole Foods' “12 Days of Cheese.”

Whole Foods shoppers can embark on this dairy-filled dream between Dec. 12 and Dec. 23, getting access to each rich cheese at a 50% discount — or 60% off for Amazon Prime members — on specific days during the promotion.

The countdown kicks off with a truffle gouda dropping on Dec. 12, and is described as a “rich, flavorful, semifirm cheese” with notes of sweet cream and butter loaded with earthy truffles.

The cheese-filled calendar also features a soft-ripened, Prosecco-washed variety with notes of mustard and citrus on Dec. 19, and a grass-fed cow’s milk cave-aged Gruyere which could be savored on its own or melted over a French onion soup.

And Italian cheese lovers may be please to find a trifecta of soft-ripened cow, sheep and goat cheese blend on Dec. 16’s Caseificio dell’Alta Langa La Tur.

Here's a full list of the cheesy goodness: