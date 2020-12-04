Whole Foods' '12 Days of Cheese' returns ahead of holidays
The cheese-filled event kicks off Dec. 12
Tidings of comfort foods and joy.
The countdown to the holidays just got cheesier thanks to gouda, gruyere and 10 other discounted varieties as part of Whole Foods' “12 Days of Cheese.”
Whole Foods shoppers can embark on this dairy-filled dream between Dec. 12 and Dec. 23, getting access to each rich cheese at a 50% discount — or 60% off for Amazon Prime members — on specific days during the promotion.
The countdown kicks off with a truffle gouda dropping on Dec. 12, and is described as a “rich, flavorful, semifirm cheese” with notes of sweet cream and butter loaded with earthy truffles.
The cheese-filled calendar also features a soft-ripened, Prosecco-washed variety with notes of mustard and citrus on Dec. 19, and a grass-fed cow’s milk cave-aged Gruyere which could be savored on its own or melted over a French onion soup.
And Italian cheese lovers may be please to find a trifecta of soft-ripened cow, sheep and goat cheese blend on Dec. 16’s Caseificio dell’Alta Langa La Tur.
Here's a full list of the cheesy goodness:
- Dec: 12: Klare Melk Truffle Gouda "Rich, flavorful, semifirm cheese. Velvety notes of sweet cream and butter, generously laced with earthy truffles. Exclusive to Whole Foods Market."
- Dec. 13: Uplands Cheese Company Pleasant Ridge Reserve "A seasonally produced cow’s milk Alpine-style cheese modeled after favorites like Le Gruyère and Beaufort. Flavors range from milky to nutty and grassy."
- Dec. 14: Mitica Cordobes "Made with Castellana and Merino sheep milk from Spain. Rich and buttery flavors balanced by bright acidity and nutty undertones. Exclusive to Whole Foods Market."
- Dec. 15: Cowgirl Creamery Organic Hop Along "Rich, bright notes of buttered toast with a lasting savory finish. Washed in local cider and aged for 45 days, producing yeasty and sweet aromas with a silky, fudgy texture."
- Dec. 16: Caseificio dell'Alta Langa La Tur "Soft-ripened perfection from a balanced mixture of cow, sheep and goat milk. Sweetness of fresh, grassy cream and bright butter notes with a rich, acidic and yeasty finish."
- Dec. 17: Sweet Grass Dairy Thomasville Tomme "Semifirm raw cow’s milk cheese that’s made entirely by hand. Rich and earthy with a finish of light salt, fresh grass and tangy cream."
- Dec. 18: Mons Gabietou "Decadent blend of sheep and cow’s milks, washed with water and rock salt from local warm springs. Dense flavor with rich tones of fruit and balanced earthy mushroom."
- Dec. 19: The Cellars at Jasper Hill Farm Harbison, Prosecco Washed "Soft-ripened, buttery, woodsy and sweet with balanced tones of mustard. A wash in Presto Prosecco brings out bright citrus flavors. Exclusive to Whole Foods Market."
- Dec. 20: Emmi Kaltbach Cave-Aged Le Gruyère "Raw, grass-fed cow’s milk cheese with rich minerality from aging in Kaltbach’s sandstone caves. Classic nuttiness with tangy fruit notes. Smooth texture with pronounced crystal crunch."
- Dec. 21: Cypress Grove Humboldt Fog "A true American Original conceived in a dream — a goat’s milk soft-ripened goat cheese with a beautiful ribbon of edible ash through the center. Floral, herbaceous overtones, buttermilk, fresh cream flavors."
- Dec. 22: Neal’s Yard Dairy Sparkenhoe Red Leicester "Complex and balanced with bright acidity and lasting savory notes. From the only producer making traditional, farmstead Red Leicester with raw milk from heritage cows."
- Dec. 23: Rogue Creamery Organic Enraptured Blanc "Young organic blue washed in white wine. Tangy with bright fruit notes and a soft, buttery texture. Exclusive to Whole Foods Market."