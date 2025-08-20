Weight loss tougher with ultra-processed foods lurking in nearly every meal, say experts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Americans have been rethinking the role that ultra-processed foods (UPFs) play in their diets, especially those aiming to drop some pounds.

Recent research found that overweight adults who cut out UPFs from their daily eating habits lost nearly twice as much weight as those who did not, according to a study published in Nature Medicine, as reported earlier by Fox News Digital. The study lasted two months.

UPFs go through multiple industrial processes. They usually contain additives such as preservatives and flavorings.

They're not just candy bars, either. Foods fortified with nutrients and vitamins, for example, are also considered UPFs.

For those looking to slim down and for anyone aiming for a healthier lifestyle overall, here's a clear look at pervasive UPFs in everyday eating — and how to make the wisest meal choices. Fox News Digital consulted the Mayo Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic, Yale Medicine, GoodRx and other medical sources.

Breakfast

Some of the most obvious breakfast UPFs include sugary cereals and toaster pastries.

Breakfast sandwiches – both frozen and bought from fast-food chains – are also ultra-processed.

Flavored oatmeal, a popular health food, is another UPF. If you're willing to prep the night before, this can be replaced by overnight oats.

The bread you toast might be considered a UPF as well.

Check the ingredients for corn syrup, preservatives and other additives. Mass-produced cinnamon raisin bread, for example, falls into the ultra-processed category.

Lunch

Any lunch that is frozen, packaged or has a long shelf life is likely a UPF.

That includes frozen meals – even those relatively low-calorie or marketed to aid in weight loss.



Dr. Dariusz Mozaffarian, a cardiologist and director of the Food is Medicine Institute at Tufts University in Boston, said UPFs can sometimes be difficult to spot.

"The simplest practical approach is to look for ingredients that wouldn't usually be used in a home kitchen," he said.

Even prepackaged sandwiches from grocery stores are likely made with ultra-processed ingredients.

Most cold cuts – even diet staples like turkey – are UPFs. Cheese is typically not, although shredded cheese with flavorings, American cheese and cheese sauces are considered ultra-processed.

Mozaffarian recommended consuming fewer UPFs and eating more minimally processed foods.

"That's going to go a long way toward a healthier diet," he said.

Dinner

If you're making pasta for dinner, check your store-bought sauce jars for ingredients. If they contain high-fructose corn syrup or flavor enhancers like yeast extract, they're likely ultra-processed.

Boxed dinner kits are another culprit. You might be using real meat in your meal, but cooking it with additive-filled taco seasoning introduces UPF ingredients.

Your go-to hamburger or hot dog buns are also likely UPFs, along with meats including frozen meatballs, chicken nuggets, hot dogs and most sausages.

Snacks

You might naturally reach for some ultra-processed alternatives between meals.

Rice cakes may be found in the health foods section of a grocery store, but they're considered UPFs since an industrial process is required to create the puffed rice.

Butter-flavored microwave popcorn can also be in this category, along with pretzels.

Granola bars are almost all UPFs, along with protein bars, veggie chips and flavored yogurt cups.

Carrie Lupoli, a Connecticut-based nutritionist, confirmed that the above foods are generally UPFs.

"The key is to be an informed consumer and choose convenient options made from real food, without all the extras that can harm our health," Lupoli told Fox News Digital.

Choosing wisely

Dr. Omer Awan, a physician at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, said that most UPFs are high in saturated fats, sugars and salt.

The healthier ones, however — such as protein bars and instant oatmeal — are not always bad for weight loss, he indicated.

"If you simply can't give up certain UPFs, stick to the better ones."

"These particular foods do have some nutritional value in that they have protein and fiber," he said.

Eating protein and fiber is key to weight loss. So if you simply can't give up certain UPFs, stick to the better ones, Awan said.

"If [eating] these foods will help someone avoid fast foods or late-night snacking, then they can very well help promote weight loss," he said. He cautioned, though, that "the key is to have a balanced diet."

Awan said consumers need to exercise care.

"A diet high in UPFs will result in overeating and weight gain, but eating these foods occasionally won't necessarily result in harm."