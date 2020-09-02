Waffle House celebrating National Waffle Week with giveaways on social media

Bust out your forks and bibs, everybody: National Waffle Week is just around the corner!

Amid a year filled with panic, uncertainty and unrest, Waffle House would like to remind us all that National Waffle Week — an observance that, in all likelihood, has only ever been observed by Waffle House in the history of humankind — will again be celebrated with great enthusiasm amid an otherwise rough 2020.

"National Waffle Week provides an opportunity for waffle fans from across the country to share their love of waffles," said Katie Beam, the marketing manager at Waffle House, in a press release touting the chain’s planned Waffle Week festivities. "It also allows our Associates, who serve their communities daily, to get in on the fun as many of the local restaurants plan their own celebrations."

Local celebrations aside, Waffle House is also commemorating National Waffle Week — which, again, is an observance launched by Waffle House in 2001 — with a special Waffle Week giveaway on social media, wherein fans can compete to win Waffle House gift cards worth $100 apiece.

Starting on Sept. 6 and running through the rest of the week, social media users will be tasked with showing their “Waffle Spirit” on social media, either by answering trivia questions, sharing waffle-related anecdotes, or posting tributes to their favorite Waffle House servers, just “to name a few of the planned activities.”

Participants are also instructed to include the hashtag #waffleweek with every entry, and Waffle House will randomly choose one winner per day.

"Our team will be looking for that hashtag, and each day's winner will be selected randomly from the day's entrants,” said Beam. “The more times they participate, the more chances they will have to win."

Participants who don’t win, however, can still enjoy any aforementioned celebrations at “local” Waffle House locations (should any such celebrations exist). And of course, all of us die-hard Waffle-Weekers always have the option of decorating our annual Waffle Week tree with Waffle-shaped ornaments, which, as far as anyone knows, is the traditional way to celebrate this non-observance.