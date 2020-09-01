McDonald's responds to allegations that its food doesn't decompose — again

The internet’s collective colon was in a knot over recent reports of a McDonald’s fare that allegedly failed to decompose after 20 years, but McDonald’s maintains that its food — like any other food — would decompose “in the right environment.”

“But, in order to decompose, you need certain conditions — specifically moisture. Without sufficient moisture — either in the food itself or the environment — bacteria and mold may not grow and therefore, decomposition is unlikely,” McDonald’s wrote in a media statement issued on Monday.

“So if food is or becomes dry enough, it is unlikely to grow mold or bacteria or decompose,” the company added. “Food prepared at home that is left to dehydrate could see similar results. Look closely, the burgers you are seeing are likely dried out and dehydrated, and by no means 'the same as the day they were purchased.'"

The company’s remarks come after a TikTok user shared a video alleged that her grandmother had been keeping a McDonald’s hamburger inside a box in her closet since 1996. In the user’s video, the grandmother is seen opening the box to reveal what appears to be a hardened, preserved burger. She also took out some old fries that appeared as if they hadn’t decomposed.

The video was viewed millions of times.

On Monday, McDonald’s released a statement on its media portal, responding to the “myth” that its food does not decompose.

“The reality is that our burgers are made only with 100% USDA inspected beef. There are no preservatives or fillers in our patties and the only thing ever added is a touch of salt and pepper on the grill,” McDonald’s wrote.

A similar story made headlines earlier this year when a Utah man claimed to own a 20-year-old burger from McDonald’s that also had not rotted. At the time, Anne Christensen, director of Field Brand Reputation for McDonald’s, released a similar, nearly identical statement on the conditions needed for decomposition.