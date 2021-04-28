Virginia Girl Scouts are using a drone delivery service to dispatch cookies

Girl Scouts in Virginia are going high tech when it comes to delivering their seasonal cookies.

According to Google’s drone delivery company Wing, a local troop in the town of Christiansburg has been using its service to test cookie dispatch.

The new delivery method was first discussed by the tech brand and youth organization about a month ago, a media representative for Wing told Fox News. The partnership allows Wing to facilitate deliveries by air, so local Girl Scouts don’t have to be exposed to the novel coronavirus.

Each Wing drone can carry small packages that weigh around 3.3 pounds, which can transport a few Girl Scout cookie boxes at a time. The cookies are being sold by the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council.

Wing has made a commitment to deliver 3,000 boxes of cookies until the end of May 2021. Customers who live in Christiansburg can order the cookies for drone delivery through the Wing app.

Representatives at Girl Scouts of the USA did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

However, it’s not the first time Girl Scouts have turned to technology to make cookie sales easier. The organization currently has a Cookie Finder website, app and text service as well as a delivery partnership with Grubhub.

Wing, which is owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc., has been operating in Christiansburg since 2019. The first drone to ever make a delivery in the town is being displayed in the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, according to the Associated Press.

The company has continued to facilitate deliveries for local businesses throughout the pandemic, including the Mockingbird Café and a library.

A recent survey conducted by Virginia Tech found that 87% of Christiansburg residents have "positive sentiments" about drone delivery services and 89% said they would likely use a drone delivery service if it were available to them.