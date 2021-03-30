Girl Scout breaks cookie-selling record with more than 30,000 boxes sold

An 8-year-old from San Bernardino, California broke a record for selling more than 30,000 Girl Scout cookies with a sweet incentive for buyers – a promise to donate boxes to charity.

Lilly Bumpus sold a whopping 32,484 boxes of Girl Scout cookies, smashing the previous record of 26,086 boxes sold in one season, by telling her inspiring story and sharing her mission to donate boxes of the sweet stuff to charity, the San Jose Mercury News reported.

Bumpus, who is a "brownie" level scout, is a cancer survivor who overcame Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare type of cancer, leading her family to create a nonprofit in her name, the Team Lilly Foundation, to help kids battling cancer, according to the newspaper.

"She showed our community and the world it’s more than just buying cookies or buying a product," Lilly’s mother, Trish Bauer, told the San Jose Mercury News.

With a week left of the season, Lilly was determined to set the record for most Girl Scout cookies sold working 11 straight hours outside of her home to sell 500 boxes in a day, Bauer explained to the Mercury News of the boxes purchased online across the country and even internationally in countries like Italy and Canada.

The funding raised will benefit childhood cancer research and feeding homeless communities.