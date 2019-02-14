Ben & Jerry's releases Valentine's Day recipe for single folks

No lover? No problem. Ben & Jerry’s hopes to fill the hearts – and ice cream bowls – of Valentine’s Day skeptics this year with an exclusive new flavor, perfect for preparing from the comfort of your very own home.

Just in time for Feb. 14, the Vermont-based company announced the debut of “Delicious Uncoupling,” a frosty sweet treat recipe calling for chocolate chunks and shortbread cookies to be mixed into both chocolate and cookie milk ice cream flavors.

Better yet, the instructions for “Delicious Uncoupling” encourage ice cream lovers to “indulge until your heart is content” in the dessert — which, for better or worse, dictates instructions to prepare a portion for one.

Though the flavor was created for Huffington Post, the outlet has shared the recipe online to inspire Valentine’s dissenters everywhere.

Likewise, longtime Ben & Jerry’s flavor guru Eric Fredette, meanwhile, told the Post that determining the amount of cookie dough to add your ice cream is a surefire way to “get your mind off of whatever horrible thing happened earlier” in the world of love and romance.

“We play on nostalgia a lot. It brings you back. If I can have you connect with the flavors and nuances I’ve added to the ice cream, I’ve got you. Because it usually brings up a really good memory,” Fredette said.

Hopefully, that wistfulness won’t bring you back to any ill-fated ice cream dates, however. Nevertheless, “stressed” is “desserts” spelled backwards. Bon appetite!

