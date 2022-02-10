Valentine’s Day 2022: Most popular candy by state

Chocolate, candy, chocolate, flowers. Those are where thoughts are orbiting right about now as Valentine’s Day approaches.

Who doesn’t love candy on Valentine’s Day? According to a report from TopAgency.com, candy consumption across the country has risen 47.05% since last year, so it’s pretty safe to say many Americans will be indulging in some chocolate or other candy this February. In fact, based on its data review, 83% of Americans eat more than five servings of candy a month.

The two candies that reigned supreme from their findings? M&M’s ranked as the most popular candy in 20 states, and Skittles cinched second place as the most popular candy in 17 states.

Other candies that made the cut as the most popular candy in various states include KitKats, Snickers and Reese’s, and only in Nevada — Starburst.

For the survey, the team at TopAgency.com used data from Google Trends.

See what candy your state adores in the infographic below.

If you aren’t sure what to do with your leftover Valentine’s Day candy, how about jazzing it up by making Peanut M&M's Pancakes with Maple Sauce or Malted Hot Chocolate with Whoppers?

To check out TopAgency.com’s full report click here.

