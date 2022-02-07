Valentine's Day gifts with 2-day shipping or faster

Despite your best intentions, Feb. 14 is almost here, and you still haven’t ordered a Valentine’s Day gift for your significant other or another special person in your life. Take a deep breath and read on for our top picks of Valentine’s Day gifts that can be delivered right away via email or with fast shipping (two days or less).

From digital photo frames and chocolate of the month clubs to oysters and e-readers, there’s something for everyone on this list.

Ice cream is love. If you’ve waited until the last minute, splurge the extra $47.98 for overnight shipping of this collection of four delectable pints: You're Simply the Sweetest (Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream), Love at First Bite (Mint Cookie Crunch Ice Cream), Tub of Hugs (Chocolate Chunk Ice Cream) and Scoops of Love (Cookies and Cream Ice Cream). Or go for an eCreamery eGift card (from $50), so the recipient can pick their own pints.

It’s worth noting that you’ll be putting your money toward a small ice cream and cookie company based in Omaha, Nebraska, founded by two women in 2007.

Massage Envy Gift Card, prices vary

Give your love the gift of pampering themselves. These gift cards are delivered via email in minutes or available for pickup at your local Massage Envy.

A 60-minute introductory massage or facial session ranges between $60-$80, excluding gratuity. A 90-minute introductory massage or facial session ranges between $90-$120, excluding gratuity.

This aphrodisiac will be a welcome surprise come Valentine’s Day and a chance to support a Charleston-based small business. The gift set includes 50 freshly harvested oysters, a custom oyster knife and LowCo Hot Sauce or BBQ Sauce. It’s harvested to order and ships in 24-48 hours nationwide, so if you left present shopping until the week of Valentine’s Day, fret not.

What lady wouldn’t love a comfy new pair of slippers? These durable slippers with mattress foam padding are perfect for staying warm during winter months (or for those whose feet are perpetually cold).

If you’re buying slippers for men, try these cozy booties. Both can ship in two days or less on Amazon Prime.

Amazing Clubs, prices vary

Some inspiration: There’s the Chocolate of the Month Club (from $42.95/month and free shipping for a three-month gift), Cookie of the Month Club (from $39.95/month and free shipping for a three-month gift) and the Flower of the Month Club (from $54.95/month and free shipping for a three-month gift). You can also combine several clubs into one gift with a custom-built Variety of the Month Club (prices vary).

These thoughtful gifts will not only give your love something to look forward to for a few months, but you also don’t need to sweat it if you forgot to buy a Valentine’s Day gift until the 11th hour: Gifts can be sent immediately using an email gift announcement (which can be scheduled for any day you’d like) or you can print out the announcement instantly.

What better gift for a bookworm than the lightweight e-reader that’s waterproof (hello, bathtub readers), comfortable to hold, and lasts up to 10 weeks on one charge. The item ships in two days or less on Amazon Prime, and if you’re feeling generous, throw in a Kindle Unlimited digital subscription, so your sweetheart can enjoy unlimited reading and audiobooks with Audible Narration.

Three cheeses, chocolate-dipped dates, dried mixed berries, Meyer Lemon Marmalade, shortbread cookies and honey coming right up, cheese lovers. This delightful set also comes with a honey dipper, wine pairing suggestions, a "Principles of Pairing" guide for food and beverage advice, and two stainless-steel wine tumblers.

Shipping via 2-day UPS or overnight delivery is available. Shipping charges differ based on recipient location, and they ship Monday through Wednesday, so this gift may be best if you’re celebrating a belated Valentine’s Day if you’re ordering after Feb. 9.

Benchmark Bouquets, from $42

Need flowers in a pinch? For Amazon Prime members, orders placed before 1 p.m. are delivered the next day, at no extra cost. Along with a gorgeous flower arrangement of blooms responsibly grown and hand-picked in Colombia, each bouquet comes with a vase. Red roses, sunflowers, stargazer lilies, the list goes on and on, and dreamy flowers await.

What’s love if not sitting on the couch streaming endless TV shows? The newest Fire TV Stick lets you easily watch all of your content from one place and is 40% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K. It also makes for smoother streaming in 4K thanks to WiFi-6 support.

It ships in two days or less on Amazon Prime. Plus, with the Alexa Voice Remote, you can launch and control content with your voice.

So thoughtful, they’ll never know you forgot to buy a Valentine’s Day gift until the days leading up to the holiday. This digital picture frame can ship in two days on Amazon Prime, and if you want to go the extra mile, use the app to upload some of your favorite photos for your partner to enjoy. Free cloud storage is included with every frame, so the owner can use 10,000-plus photos in their handsome picture portal.

