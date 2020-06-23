US breweries registered about half as many new beer varieties as last year, data suggests

Your summertime brew may look familiar this season.

Breweries are reportedly only registering half as many new beers this year than in 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, new data shows. According to Sovos ShipCompliant, a company that provides software to alcohol companies to protect against compliance risks, the breweries it works with registered 43.4 percent fewer new brews in April and May than last year during that same period, Food and Wine reported.

“The closure of tasting rooms beginning in mid-March left many industry producers struggling to make ends meet. Breweries, in particular, appear to have rallied around their core products rather than investing in seasonal or limited releases, as a way to cut costs,” Larry Cormier, vice president, general manager of Sovos ShipCompliant, explained to Food and Wine.

The beer industry – craft beer especially – has taken a hit during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Between 2019 and 2018, American craft beer sales doubled. However, since the pandemic, sales have dropped 65 percent across the nation for the usually-more-expensive offerings.

As previously reported, breweries have also had to throw out millions of gallons of beer that had gone stale, impacting revenue.