Sales up for cheap beer during quarantine, data shows

Americans are drinking more during quarantine, but they’re apparently not breaking the bank doing it.

According to research, the highest increase in beer sales are those on the cheaper end of the spectrum, such as Busch Light, Miller Light and Natural, or Natty Light.

The data comes from analysis firm inMarket, which reported a spike of 44 percent in sales on Busch Light, and between 14 percent and 17 percent increases for Miller Lite, Michelob Ultra and Natural Light during the period from March 1 through April 17, New York Daily News reported.

As Fox News has reported in the past, craft beer sales have been down – though problems for craft breweries began before the COVID-19 crisis hit, which has undoubtedly impacted them more.

Alcohol sales overall have increased during the quarantine. Sales of alcoholic beverages in the U.S. rose 55 percent in the week ending March 21, according to Nielsen data.

According to the increase, the largest spike in sales have been for spirits like tequila and gin, verse beer. Wine sales also rose 66 percent.

The increase in drinking might not be the best quarantine pastime, however, as excessive drinking can lead to a lowered immune system.

