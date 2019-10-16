Restaurant faces backlash for firing server who refused to serve 'transphobic' guests

A restaurant in Wisconsin is facing backlash after a former waitress claims she was fired for refusing to serve a table that was making “transphobic” remarks.

Brittany Rossio-Spencer, who worked at Fat Joe’s Bar and Grill in Fond du Lac, said that she overheard people at a table making the comments about guests at another one of her tables. When she allegedly asked if another server could handle the table, she says she was told to serve the table or go home.

Spencer decided to go home.

She posted about the incident on Facebook, saying, “I got sent home from work early because I refused to serve a table who were making transphobic remarks about guests at one of my other tables. Oh well, at least I stand by my morals and beliefs.”

The next day, she wrote another post that said: “I was fired from my job because I refused to wait on a table who were making transphobic remarks about guests at another table. But I’ll always choose my morals over money. See ya.”

She finished up the post by saying, “Please feel free to leave a review on their Facebook page, Fat Joe’s Bar and Grill.”

The restaurant’s owner, Tad Wallender, was forced to shut down the restaurant’s Facebook page because it became a “political battleground,” the Fond du Lac Reporter reports. Wallender initially attempted to respond to the reviews, but he apparently shut down the page in an effort to keep the restaurant neutral.

According to Wallendar, the alleged comments were made in private conversation.

“We don’t take a stand on any conversation people have,” he told the Fond du Lac Reporter. “We’re not going to impose anyone’s political beliefs, moral beliefs, ideals on any single person. We’re just here to serve food and drinks.”

The restaurant has also allegedly received multiple threatening emails.

According to the owner, both the guests who are said to have made the remarks and the person they were talking about are regulars at the restaurant.

“Letting people say (transphobic things) is not remaining neutral,” Spencer told the Fond du Lac Reporter. “I didn’t make a scene. I wasn’t asking for them to be kicked out. I didn’t want to take a table.”

Fox News reached out to Fat Joe’s Bar and Grill for comment, but they did not immediately respond.