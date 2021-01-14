TikTok’s ‘tortilla trend’ makes quesadillas extra neat with designated sections

TikTokers aren’t getting tired of sharing food hacks.

Their latest trending obsession involves sectioning off tortillas for an ultra-neat quesadilla-like sandwich.

All it takes is one slice that goes half-way through the center of a tortilla as well as four or more ingredients that can be sprinkled onto each quadrant.

When the arrangement is done, home chefs pick up a corner of the tortilla and fold it half three times to create a single triangle before they pan fry, grill or pull out a panini maker.

The trend has largely gone viral under the #tortillatrend hashtag, which has countless videos listed under it that amount to more than 2.5 billion views.

One of the most viewed videos from the first week of January comes from Alexandra Johnsson, who goes by the username @simplefood4you.

She racked up more than 59.9 million views and 33,800 comments for her video, which included mozzarella cheese slices, chopped avocado and bacon, a hot jalapeno spread with breaded chicken and tomatoes with onions.

Other users have gone viral for their own innovative quesadilla creations, which range between traditional Mexican ingredients, fusion-style pizzas and desserts.

Food vlogger Lisa Nguyen, AKA @telehuefood, impressed TikTok users with her Vietnamese-inspired quesadilla that uses rice paper in place of a tortilla for a see-through sandwich.

With the sheer abundance of videos tagged under the trend, it is not immediately clear who started the tortilla hack.

The viral videos have been shared to other social media platforms where more users have been inspired.

In the last month, the search term "tortilla hack" peaked on Jan. 10, according to Google Trends data. The three states where it was searched for the most were Nevada, Washington and Connecticut.

Additional search terms people entered into Google were "TikTok tortilla" and "tortilla TikTok."