'Hot tea bomb' drinks rock TikTok after explosive hot cocoa craze

The explosive quarantine drink trends don’t appear to be stopping anytime soon.

In the fall, hot chocolate bombs rocked social media, but now savvy beverage connoisseurs are experimenting with their tea – and proudly showing off their handiwork.

Instead of melting the chocolate down, hot tea bombs are made with isomalt – a clear sugar substitute that can be easily poured into spherical molds. Teabags or loose tea can be placed into the center of the mold after the isomalt solidifies and sealed by heating the edges of the bomb.

Some home baristas users have gone all out to decorate their hot tea bombs with edible food coloring, crystals, glitter, flowers and more, as seen on highly visual platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest and YouTube.

On TikTok in particular, the drink trend is having a moment. The hashtag #hotteabombs has more than 2.3 million views as of Wednesday, while the hashtag #teabombs has more than 2.5 million views. Compared to its predecessor, however, hot chocolate and hot cocoa bombs that have more than 119.4 million combined views on TikTok combined so far, hot tea bombs have some ways to go.

When all is said and done, tea drinkers can place their bomb into a mug and pour hot water over it. The bomb will eventually dissolve and steep the tea.

Through the last 12 months, interest in tea bombs spiked at the end of December 2020 and early January, according to search engine queries documented on Google Trends.

The trend has caught the eye of several handmade sellers on Etsy, who are seizing the moment and selling single or multipack hot tea bombs.