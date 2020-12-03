TikTok chef goes viral for hotel cooking series that uses clothes irons, coffee makers in unconventional ways

TikTokers are welcoming a new star for his hotel cooking adventures.

Jago Randles, an English chef who traveled to Canada for work at a mountain resort in Whistler, British Columbia, has gone viral and gained a following of more than 118,200 users in less than two weeks. His “Isolation Kitchen” series took place while he was quarantined at the Gec Granville Suites Hotel in Vancouver, the Washington Post reported.

The 23-year-old chef began making videos of himself cooking small meals with the appliances that were available in his hotel room. He also brought a few kitchen with him that aided his experimental cooking venture.

Randles’ first video went up on Nov. 21, which has racked up more than 3.5 million views so far.

The debut clip shows Randles making a salmon filet and eggs on a clothes iron and steaming bok choy in a coffee maker. He poured hot water and Sriracha sauce on rice noodles before mixing it all together.

Since then, Randles has posted 14 videos in total.

Millions of TikTokers have watched the young chef put together a bacon sandwich, eggs benedict, grilled cheese, French toast with caramelized bananas and strawberry crème brûlée.

However, the young chef did tell TODAY Food that he started his Isolation Kitchen series largely because he was bored during his 2-week quarantine, which has become standard for international traveler in Canada.

Through encouragement from his friends, Randles began sharing his creations on TikTok. As of Thursday, he has received more than 3.6 million likes from the TikTok community.

Randles intends to keep uploading for his new fans and even told TODAY he recently bought a clothes iron and ironing board of his own so he can make more videos where he stays now.

As for his critics who are concerned about the hotel appliances he used, Randles said he cleaned up his room and received his deposit back.

“They've not said anything to me, and I made sure to leave no trace in the room," he told the outlet. “I'm not sure if they're aware of the videos yet!”