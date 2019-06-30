The newest Colonel Sanders is one cool cat

The newest Colonel Sanders is the cheesiest choice yet.

Chester Cheetah, the smooth-talking mascot for Cheetos, is the new Colonel Sanders. The newest incarnation of the Colonel comes just in time for the release of the new line of KFC Cheetos combinations.

In a new commercial which was uploaded to YouTube, the cartoon cat skateboards onto the scene to “rescue” some kids from their boring sandwiches. He offers them the new KFC Cheetos Sandwich, much to their delight. The commercial seems to be very tongue-in-cheek, as the actors repeat the phrase “co-branded” several times, and Chester Cheetah/Colonel Sanders describes the sandwich as “two logos in every bite.”

KFC'S CHEETOS SANDWICH TO BE AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE AFTER 'OVERWHELMINGLY SUCCESSFUL' TEST RUN

Chester Cheetah is the latest “actor” to take on the role of Colonel Sanders. The KFC founder and mascot has been played by a revolving door of actors, comedians and other celebrities, including Norm Macdonald, Jason Alexander and Reba McEntire.

After debuting in test markets in North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia earlier this year, KFC has confirmed that its Cheetos Sandwich — containing a fried chicken patty, mayo, a "special Cheetos sauce” and a handful of crunchy Cheetos on a toasted bun — will be available nationwide starting July 1.

"After an overwhelmingly successful test earlier this year, Kentucky Fried Chicken® and fan-favorite Cheetos are giving fans nationwide access to the sought-after Cheetos Sandwich,” a press release confirms.

However, the item — which is indeed real, and not something you imagined during a Cheetos-fueled fever dream— will only be available for “four short weeks,” KFC says.

This article contained additional reporting by Michael Bartiromo.