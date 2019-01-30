KFC testing Cheetos Sandwich with fried chicken and 'special Cheetos sauce'

Just like Burger King’s Mac & Cheetos or the Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell, KFC’s new Cheetos Sandwich mashes together two foodstuffs you may have only felt comfortable combining in the privacy of your own home, and away from the public’s judgmental eyes.

CHICK-FIL-A HAS A VALENTINE'S DAY IDEA FOR CUSTOMERS…

The sandwich – which is comprised of a fried chicken patty, mayo, a "special Cheetos sauce” and a handful of crunchy Cheetos on a toasted bun – is reportedly in its testing phase in select locations in North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia, a public relations firm confirmed to Fox News.

"Both KFC and Cheetos have dedicated fan bases loyal to each new creation," KFC stated of the item. "It only made sense to merge these two iconic brands together to provide an irresistible and flavorful sandwich that gives the best of both worlds."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

KFC did not reveal whether there were plans to bring the Cheetos Sandwich to restaurants nationwide, but fear not — the brand claims the sandwich is pretty much just a “cheeto-fied” version of its Signature Crispy Colonel Sandwich.

In other words, it’s nothing that a generous handful of Cheetos smooshed directly into a Crispy Colonel can’t fix.