Texas police searching for man accused of stabbing Jack in the Box manager after being asked to wear mask

Police in Texas are searching for a man accused of stabbing Jack in the Box employee with a pocketknife after being asked to wear a face mask inside the restaurant.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of James Schulz, who has been accused of stabbing a Jack in the Box manager three times on Wednesday night at the chain’s League City location at 1503 W. League City Parkway, the League City Police Department wrote on Facebook. According to authorities, the trouble began when the suspect entered the restaurant without a mask on around 8:10 p.m.

The would-be customer became agitated when employees said the PPE was mandatory in order to order inside or use the drive-thru.

"The male belligerently refused and said they did not want to serve him because he was homeless and began yelling that he would be contacting his attorney as he was filming with his cell phone," Police Chief Gary Ratliff said during a Thursday press conference.

From there, Schulz walked toward the door as if to leave, surveillance footage shared by Fox 26 shows. As the shift manager turned his back away from the exit, the suspect rushed back in, grabbed him and stabbed him three times in the arm and upper torso with what appeared to be a pocketknife, police said.

"Employees intervened to defend their coworker and then the suspect fled the scene," authorities wrote. Schulz, 53, is believed to have fled on a bicycle.

The injured manager was transported to a local hospital, treated and released, police said.

Now, anyone with information is urged to contact the League City Police Department.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the state's mask mandate and capacity limits on businesses on March 10.