Fleeing suspect in Tennessee found hiding in McDonald's freezer: report

Xavier White allegedly hid in the cold location after shooting at a truck and then fleeing police

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
This must have been the most uncomfortable hiding place.

A man accused of fleeing from authorities after shooting at another car on the road allegedly tried to hide in a nearby McDonald’s. According to reports, authorities found him in a chilling location.

Xavier Waters reportedly fired a gun at a semi-truck while driving down the highway in Putnam County, Tenn.

Xavier Waters reportedly fired a gun at a semi-truck while driving down the highway in Putnam County, Tenn. (iStock)

Xavier Waters fired a gun at a semi-truck while driving down the highway in Putnam County, Tenn. on Saturday night, WKRN reports. He had allegedly been involved a dispute with the driver of the larger vehicle.

Authorities reportedly attempted to stop Waters after spotting his car, but the suspect instead led them on a brief chase. Police say they used spike strips to flatten two of Waters’ tires, forcing him to come to a stop after nearly losing control of his car.

Waters then allegedly fled to a nearby truck stop, where he reportedly hid in the McDonald’s. Authorities cleared out the area and performed a search. According to reports, the Nashville man was found hiding in the McDonald’s freezer.

The suspect was taken into custody and is facing a lengthy list of charges, including evading arrest, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless endangerment and driving on a revoked driver's license.

Authorities also said that Waters had open warrants out of nearby Knox County.

This is just the latest incident where a runaway suspect was taken into custody at a fast food joint. Last week, a Chick-fil-A customer in Texas was praised for his quick instincts after helping to stop a suspect accused of driving a stolen vehicle — by throwing open the door of his truck to strike down the man, who was being chased on foot by police.

Fox News' Janine Puhak contributed to this report.