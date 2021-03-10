Woman claims she was dumped because she took secret trips to McDonald's

McNuggets aren’t worth losing a relationship over.

A woman claims that her boyfriend broke up with her because he incorrectly believes that she was having an affair. Instead, she claims that she was sneaking out to go to McDonald’s to eat McNuggets, which her boyfriend’s vegan diet didn’t allow for.

The story was posted on Reddit’s Relationship Advice board by a user named Throwralyinggf. According to her post, she was in a relationship for three years. Her boyfriend had been a vegan and when they moved in together, he asked her to try out the diet.

Everything was OK at first, but apparently, the author of the post says she started getting cravings for some very specific meat products.

MYSTERIOUS FLYERS IN ENGLISH NEIGHBORHOOD CLAIM LOCAL HUSBAND IS CHEATING ON WIFE

"I would literally have dreams where I'm surrounded by chicken nuggets," she wrote. "I would watch Matt Stonie videos and get so jealous. So at least twice a week I would sneak out the house and say I'm just going to the supermarket or running errands and then I'd go to McDonald’s and eat a bunch of nuggets or a McChicken. I would then quickly go to the grocery store and buy random shit we don't even need so he thinks I really was just at the supermarket.

She says she snuck to McDonald’s for months until recently, her boyfriend got suspicious and confronted her. He accused her of cheating because she was constantly leaving the house and refusing to let him come with her.

The couple broke up.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"Obviously I came clean about the whole thing but he doesn't believe me," she explained. "He thinks I'm lying about going to McDonald's and he is convinced I'm just covering up that I'm sleeping with another guy."

Reddit posters seemed to have a mixed reaction to her story. One user commented, "You're right, but I'm not sure I'd want to be with someone who didn't trust me to that extent. It's weird. Also, why couldn't she just tell him where she was going? If being a vegan wasn't working for her, she should have been able to tell him."

Another user, however, understood where the ex-boyfriend was coming from and explained, "Maybe I'm the crazy ex, but if she was cheating, sneaking out for nuggets would be a perfectly lame excuse to have, so I understand his point of view. That said, she really shouldn't have kept it a secret."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It doesn't matter why she was sneaking around," another user added, "the point is that she was lying about it and keeping secrets from him, so of course he doesn't trust her anymore."