Chick-fil-A customer door-checks suspect fleeing police in drive-thru, surveillance video shows

One hungry customer helped stop a crime, and probably still got his order on time.

A Chick-fil-A customer in Texas has been praised for his quick instincts after helping to stop a suspect accused of driving a stolen vehicle — by throwing open the door of his truck to strike down the man, who was being chased on foot by police.

The Jacksonville Police Department released footage of the must-see moment on Wednesday, the same day the incident occurred.

CHICK-FIL-A RESPONDS TO COMPLAINTS THAT BUSY DRIVE-THRU LINES ARE NEGATIVELY AFFECTING NEARBY BUSINESSES

Authorities were chasing down the suspect after he hopped out of the car and fled police on foot, KTLV reports. The suspect ran into the parking lot of the city’s new Chick-fil-A, but didn’t make it very far. As he sprinted from a police officer and criss-crossed between cars queued in the drive-thru, an onlooker instinctively threw open the driver’s side door of his white truck to knock the suspect to the ground.

From there, the officer was able to pin the suspect, at which point the courageous customer leapt from his truck to push the officer’s Taser (which had fallen in the struggle) out of the suspect’s reach. He then waited until another officer arrived before leaving the scene.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"The suspect was quickly apprehended after the ‘HANGRY’ (but helpful) citizen reminded the suspect as to why you should never run from the police," the Jacksonville Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Social media users applauded the assist and dubbed the local hero "mullet guy." A local auto body shop even offered him a free door glass for his pickup.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"The guy in the truck said ‘not in God’s drive thru,’" one commenter joked.

"Nice door shot. Pop the bad guy, avoid the good guy. Timed great," another wrote. "Not sure he hadn’t practiced that lol."