Teenage entrepreneur honors veterans, service members with free burgers all year: 'I love giving back'

A Long Island teenager runs a business that allows all veterans and service members to eat for free – and not just on Veterans Day.

Will Burrell, the 18-year-old founder of Will's Smashburgers in Mattituck, New York, appeared on "America's Newsroom" to discuss how his eatery honors veterans year-round.

Speaking to hosts Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer, Burrell said that he began his business a little less than a year ago, as a 17-year-old high school junior. He started the venture after hosting a charitable fundraiser.

"I hosted a 60-person sit-down dinner, and we raised $1,500 for the Gary Sinise Foundation," Burrell said. "And that supported the firefighters in LA."

Burrell's burgers are made of brisket and feature bacon jam, which he described as "a little sweet but not too sweet."

Not only do vets eat free at Will's Smashburgers, but staff members also write encouraging messages on the bags.

One bag that Burrell shared read, "Someone thinks you are the best."

"We try and spread mental health, positivity and awareness," the teenager said. "I love giving back and seeing the smile on people's faces when they read those bags."

The young entrepreneur recalled how, earlier this summer, a group of U.S. Coast Guard members walked into the restaurant not expecting a free meal — and were pleasantly surprised.

"It was great timing. So they sat down, they got burgers, it's right after we went public with the free meals for veterans, and [we saw] the smile on their faces," Burrell said.

"They were ecstatic, and it just felt great to give back to them."

As for what's next, Burrell said he's applied to Cornell University and hopes to hear back soon.

Will's Smashburgers isn't the only business offering free grub on Veterans Day.

Several restaurant and café chains are offering free meals and buy-one-get-one-free deals for veterans and active service members on Tuesday.

The businesses include Applebee's, California Pizza Kitchen and Denny's.

Fox News Digital's Peter Burke contributed reporting.