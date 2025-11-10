Restaurants offer free Veterans Day meals to past and current military members nationwide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several major restaurant and café chains are offering free meals, drinks or buy-one-get-one-free deals exclusively for veterans and active service members this Veterans Day.

Below, here's a glance at some of the more notable restaurants and businesses providing these Veterans Day deals.

All offers require military identification unless noted otherwise.

Check these out for America's heroes.

Applebee's

Applebee's is offering select entrées for free from a limited menu throughout the day to all veterans or active duty military members.

This is the 18th consecutive year that Applebee's has provided Veterans Day deals, according to the company's website.

It is only available for dine-in customers.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Past and present military members can enjoy 10 free boneless wings and an order of regular fries for free.

The offer only applies to dine-in customers.

When visiting a Buffalo Wild Wings Go location, the offer is valid for walk-in orders.

California Pizza Kitchen

All veterans or active duty military who visit a California Pizza Kitchen will receive a complimentary beverage and one entrée from a limited menu.

The drink choices are between Coca-Cola fountain beverages, iced tea or passion fruit mango unsweetened iced tea.

Entrée options include four choices of full-size salads (Original BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad, Thai Crunch, Classic Caesar or Italian Chopped), six pizzas (Original BBQ Chicken Pizza, Hawaiian, Mushroom Pepperoni Sausage, Pepperoni, Five Cheese + Fresh Tomato or Traditional Cheese) — or three pastas (Garlic Cream Fettucine with Chicken, Kung Pao Spaghetti with Chicken or Bolognese Spaghetti).

Chili's

Veterans and active duty military can receive a free meal and non-alcoholic drink from a limited menu at all participating Chili's locations.

The offer is valid for dine-in customers only.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Diners who visit Chipotle Mexican Grill locations between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. can buy an entrée and receive a second entrée of equal or lesser value for free.

"We're honored to serve those who serve our country."

"As a small token of our gratitude, we're inviting veterans and the military community to share a meal with someone they care about this Veterans Day," Chris Brandt, president and chief brand officer for Chipotle, said in a news release.

"Their courage and commitment inspire us every day, and we're honored to serve those who serve our country."

The offer is valid for customers who dine at all Chipotle locations nationwide.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

All veterans and active duty military can swing by a Cracker Barrel Old Country Store location throughout the day to receive a complimentary Sunrise Pancake Special.

"At Cracker Barrel, we believe sharing a warm, delicious meal is one of the simplest yet most sincere ways to say, 'Thank you,'" Sarah Moore, chief marketing officer at Cracker Barrel, said in a release.

"We're grateful for the chance to share a meal and a moment of connection with veterans and active-duty military from across the country this Veterans Day."

The Sunrise Pancake Special comes with two buttermilk pancakes and a choice of eggs or a savory breakfast meat.

It's not just for breakfast, however. The offer is available to dine-in customers all day long.

Denny's

Denny's is also giving away breakfast pancakes to veterans and active duty military.

The Original Grand Slam is available from 5 a.m. until noon at all participating Denny's locations nationwide.

It comes with two buttermilk pancakes, two strips of bacon, two sausage links and two eggs made to order.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral will welcome veterans, current service members and National Guard members for a free buffet dinner from 4 p.m. until close.

The Military Appreciation Night event is now in its 25th year and has served nearly 6.7 million meals since 2001, according to Golden Corral's website.

Hy-Vee

If there's no time for a sit-down meal, Hy-Vee might be the best place to fill up.

A buffet-style breakfast will be offered for free to all veterans and active duty military members from 6-10 a.m.

Active and retired military can also receive 15% off their grocery purchases at Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee has been giving away breakfast to veterans since 1999.

IHOP

Veterans can enjoy a patriotic meal courtesy of IHOP's Red, White and Blueberry Pancake Combo.

The blueberry pancakes are served with two eggs, hash browns and a choice between two strips of bacon or a pair of sausage links.

IHOP will welcome veterans for the free meal deal from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations.

Krispy Kreme

Veterans and active military can grab a free coffee and doughnut from Krispy Kreme.

The offer is valid for a free small hot or iced coffee and choice of doughnut, inside or at the drive-thru window.

Outback Steakhouse

A free Aussie 3-Course meal is waiting for all current and former military members at Outback Steakhouse.

The meal comes with the choice of a soup or salad as a starter, a select entrée and a New York-Style cheesecake for dessert.

Shake Shack

Active duty military personnel and veterans can swing by Shake Shack for a free burger.

The Big Shack is made with two quarter-pound beef patties, Shake Shack's secret sauce, lettuce, American cheese, thick-cut pickles, onions and Roma tomatoes on three buttered and toasted potato buns.

The deal is only applicable at participating Shake Shack locations, excluding airports, stadiums, arenas, travel plazas and museums.

Starbucks

Veterans, military service members and their spouses can grab a cup of coffee for free at participating Starbucks locations nationwide.

The choices are between a tall (12-ounce) hot or iced coffee.

Cold Brew, Nitro and beverage customizations are excluded.

Red Robin

Veterans and active duty service members can get a free Red's Big Tavern Burger from Red Robin all day long.

Topped with Red's Secret Tavern Sauce, American cheese, lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun, the burger is served with bottomless steak fries.

The offer is only applicable to dine-in customers.

Whataburger

Whataburger isn't just giving away a free Taquito to current and retired military during breakfast hours on Veterans Day.

The Texas-based burger chain announced it is giving away a free Taquito every Tuesday through the end of the year.

Whataburger will also continue to honor veterans year-round with a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee for service members and veterans.