DRINKS
Tea company to give parents royal baby treatment for babies born on same day

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Pure Leaf wants every baby born today to feel like royalty.

In addition to getting to share a birthday with new baby Sussex, the tea company has announced it will be awarding 10 families whose babies are born today with a private portrait session with award-winning photographer, Yaron Leshem — borrowing from the English tradition of official portraits taken after a royal birth.

Along with the celebratory photo shoot, the beverage company has revealed that one family will walk away with something truly fit for a prince (or princess) — a $10,000 cash prize to be put toward their newest addition’s education.

Pure Leaf is also awarding 50 runner-ups with a $100 gift card to Shutterfly to make their own special birth announcements.

To participate, eligible families must post a picture announcing the birth of their baby on Instagram or Twitter and tag @PureLeaf and #PureLeafRoyalTEASweepstakes. The sweepstakes begins today and lasts until Monday, May 13 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

