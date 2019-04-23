Whole Foods to debut 'Royal Addition Cheese' upon royal baby's birth

Whole Foods is hoping you’d like to celebrate the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby with mouthfuls of “vibrant orange” cheese designed “to match Prince Harry’s signature hair.”

The grocery chain recently announced plans to offer an exclusive, limited-edition “Royal Addition Cheese” in honor of the yet-to-be-born royal baby. The offering will be made available following the birth, and only for a limited time while quantities last.

“Made of the highest quality in Southwest England, the Westminster Royal Mark red cheddar cheese combines a slight pleasant tanginess and a creamy texture, with flavor notes of burnt caramel and a slightly sweet and nutty finish, to create a world-class taste, worthy of royalty,” Whole Foods writes in a press release for the “Royal Addition” cheese.

“Cheddar is one of the most popular cheeses in both the U.K. and the U.S. and this rustic English cheese embodies the cultures of both the Duke and Duchess – just like the royal baby!”

The statement adds that the color of the cheese was achieved through the use of annatto, a food coloring derived from the seeds of the tropical achiote tree.

“Royal Addition Cheese” will be sold at Whole Foods locations nationwide, excluding those in the Rocky Mountain region, for between $9.99 and $12.99, depending on location.

Us Weekly reports that Whole Foods similarly celebrated the births of Prince Louis and Prince George with “Royal Addition” cheeses, though reportedly not Princess Charlotte.