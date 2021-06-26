Taco Bell testing plant-based shell on new Naked Chicken Chalupa at this location

Taco Bell is testing additional vegetarian options.

Earlier this week, the fast food chain announced that it's testing a plant-based shell alternative for its Naked Chicken Chalupa, which it brought back to menus in May.

However, the item is only being tested until Sunday at an Irvine, California, location at 2222 Barranca Pkwy, according to the announcement. The plant-based shell alternative costs $3.49.

CHICK-FIL-A USES CONVEYOR BELTS TO TRANSPORT FOOD AT SOME LOCATIONS, VIRAL TIKTOK SHOWS

The new vegetarian alternative shell is "made from a pea protein-based proprietary blend that's breaded, shaped into the unique Chalupa form and then crisped to order," the announcement said.

Inside the shell, the plant-based Naked Chicken Chalupa is filled with lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and avocado ranch sauce, just like a traditional Naked Chicken Chalupa.

CHICK-FIL-A WORKER EXPOSES FOOD WASTE AT THE CHICKEN CHAIN ON TIKTOK

"We've long been a food disruptor, and this time is no different," Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's global chief food innovation officer, said in a statement. "We've seen our industry follow patterns of sameness, but we understand that consumers are looking for creativity and craveability in this space."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Taco Bell also hinted at another new menu item, though it didn’t give many details. According to the announcement, Taco Bell will be working with Beyond Meat on the new dish, which is expected to "appeal to an even broader audience of consumers."

Details on the new item are expected to be released at a later date.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Taco Bell announced the return of its Naked Chicken Chalupa -- a chalupa made with a fried chicken shell -- in May as a way to disrupt the "chicken wars" happening across the fast food industry.

The Naked Chicken Chalupa was first introduced by Taco Bell in 2017.