Chick-fil-A uses conveyor belts to transport food at some locations, viral TikTok shows

Chick-fil-A is known for its great service, which apparently is possible in part thanks to conveyor belts.

An employee of the fast-food chain posted a video on TikTok last month showing off the conveyor belt with the caption: "a Chick-fil-A secret I bet you didn’t know."

The video shows bags of food that are clipped onto a conveyor belt on the ceiling of the restaurant, moving from the kitchen to the drive-thru window.

CHICK-FIL-A WORKER EXPOSES FOOD WASTE AT THE CHICKEN CHAIN ON TIKTOK

"Our kitchen sends the food to the window using a conveyor belt to make things move faster," the employee wrote in the clip.

Since it was posted last month, the clip has been viewed more than 21 million times.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, conveyor belts aren’t new to the chain.

According to Insider, some Chick-fil-A locations have been using conveyor belts since at least 2006, when a restaurant in Houston started using one at the first double drive-thru in the city.

Then, in 2015, another Texas location posted a video of their conveyor belt on Facebook, Insider reported.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Chick-fil-A did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment. However, a spokesperson told Insider that the company has conveyor belts at about 30 locations.

"It's mostly used horizontally at restaurants with a [second] lane drive-thru kiosk and vertically at a few urban locations that have multiple stories," the spokesperson told the website. "The goal is to make Team Members' jobs safer, easier and more efficient by reducing any need to cross in front of cars or walk up and down stairs in order to serve guests quickly."