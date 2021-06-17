Chick-fil-A worker exposes food waste at the chicken chain on TikTok

A Chick-fil-A employee is calling out the fast-food giant for wasting food.

An employee of the Georgia-based chain posted a viral video on TkTok of what appears to be another worker tossing a tray of chicken nuggets into the trash.

The TikTok user, who remains anonymous under the username @jlucvss, posted a video showing another employee throwing out a full tray of chicken nuggets with the caption "what they do every night with the chicken nuggets at Chick-fil-A."

The video, with more than 7 million views, sparked outrage on the video-sharing platform with some users slamming the chain for allowing the food to go to waste.

"The amount of food we throw away and the amount of starving people there are just doesn’t sit right with me," one user commented. "It’s sad."

Others commented that the chain should "give them out for free," while another noted that giving out chicken hours later could potentially be a health hazard.

"Chicken that sits out too long cannot be given out to the homeless hours later it will get them sick. It’s not a doughnut.," another user commented.

Chick-fil-A says it has a food donation program on its website called Chick-fil-A Shared Table, started in 2012, in which franchises package and send extra food to charitable organizations like soup kitchens and non-profits.

Chick-fil-A did not immediately return a Fox News request for comment.