Taco Bell releases Friendsgiving party pack, suggests you make soup from pureed tacos

Picture this: You show up on Friendsgiving. There’s a beautiful smorgasbord of food, with all the traditional Thanksgiving fixin’s like mashed potatoes and turkey and gravy.

Then you arrive, carrying a vat of soup made from pureed fast food taquitos. Your friends stare at you, starry-eyed, mouths agape. A cheer probably starts somewhere off in the distance. You are hailed as a hero, maybe. Birds sing somewhere nearby.

Or at least, that’s apparently the fantasy Taco Bell wants you to believe with its newest recipe: Rolled Chicken Taco Bisque, a dairy-rich and creamy soup made by literally blending its deep-fried chicken tacos with a series of other, more traditional recipe ingredients like garlic, onions and chicken broth.

The bisque recipe was created by Taco Bell Executive Chef Rene Pisciotti in anticipation of the holidays, and serves two as an entrée or four as an appetizer or side, according to the fast food chain’s blog. So, if you’re having a gathering of more than two people, you should probably double – or triple – the recipe.

And if you aren't interested in making a trek to Taco Bell only to then spend roughly 30 more minutes preparing a meal for you and your friends to eat, don't worry, you can actually eat the Rolled Chicken Tacos as is — no pulverizing necessary.

To sweeten the deal, Taco Bell has revealed the launch of a new Rolled Chicken Tacos Party Pack that includes six Rolled Chicken Tacos and six Crunchy Tacos, along with the option of three dipping sauces: spicy ranch, nacho cheese or guacamole.

“The holidays are filled with all types of gatherings, which is why we are excited to give fans a delicious, craveable and shareable solution delivered straight to their door with the Rolled Chicken Tacos Party Pack,” said Melissa Friebe, the senior vice president of brand marketing and consumer insights at Taco Bell, via a press release.

Taco Bell's Rolled Chicken Tacos Party Packs are available for $10.99 at participating locations. For a limited time, the brand, which has teamed up with Grubhub, will also be offering free delivery on orders of $12 or more starting Nov. 21.