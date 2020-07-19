Taco Bell: Quesarito to live on, despite rumors to the contrary

The rumors are true … somewhat.

Stories circulated recently that Taco Bell was planning to revise its menu and would soon remove some popular menu items.

The company released a statement confirming that changes to the menu are coming and that some of the rumors were true, although they did not get everything quite right.

A spokesperson for Taco Bell confirmed to Fox News that the fast-food chain is simplifying the menu in an effort to make ordering “faster, safer and easier” for workers and customers. The changes are coming as the company has shifted priorities to digital and drive-thru orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The following items will be removed from the menu: the Grilled Steak Soft Taco, the 7-Layer Burrito, Nachos Supreme, Beefy Fritos Burrito, Spicy Tostada, Triple Layer Nachos, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Loaded Grillers, Chips and Dips and lastly, the Mini Skillet Bowl from the breakfast menu.

Much of the angst surrounding the rumors seemed to be centered around the possibility of the popular Quesarito -- a quesadilla turned into a beefy burrito -- leaving the menu.

Taco Bell confirmed that Quesaritos will be removed from restaurant menus but the item will still be available via online ordering.

The changes will go into effect on Aug. 13.

The news will come as a relief to social media users who feared the demise of the Quesarito.

As one user put it, “Taco Bell discontinuing potatoes and the quesarito has officially cemented this year as the worst.”

“First they came for the power burrito and I said nothing, for I did not order the power burrito,” added another. “Now they've come for the quesarito, and there is no one left to speak for me.”

“We’ve suffered enough this year.," said another person. "Please don’t get rid of the quesarito.”