McDonald's fans in India successfully lobby to bring back discontinued Chicken McGrill

McDonald’s in India is bringing back a previously axed menu item after fans created an online petition to save it. While the item was originally dropped due to a perceived lack of popularity, it seems the chain may have to reconsider that stance.

McDonald’s in India announced on Instagram that the Chicken McGrill would return to restaurants as of Monday. The sandwich includes a grilled chicken patty topped with mint sauce, according to the online menu.

On social media, McDonald’s wrote, “You guys did it. Chicken McGrill is back on popular demand in stores near you. You read it right. You win.” The message then ended by directing fans to their nearest McDonald’s or to the company’s Twitter bio, which includes a link to purchase the sandwich.

Robert Hunghanfoo, head of Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. (the operator of McDonald’s in north and east India), said in a statement obtained by NDTV that the Chicken McGrill "has undoubtedly been one of the most loved menu items at McDonald's. We have been receiving continuous requests and feedback from our customers to bring it back and we are excited to delight our customers this festive season with their favorite burger.”

According to the news outlet, the Chicken McGrill was removed from the restaurant chain’s menus in 2019 and was considered one of the least popular items on the menu at the time. Since then, a petition was launched on Change.org calling for the sandwich’s return. As of this writing, the petition has reportedly garnered over 1,900 signatures.