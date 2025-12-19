Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Food-Drink

Taco Bell fans declare 'Christmas miracle' as beloved menu item returns nationwide

Limited-time return follows years of customer requests for cult-favorite burrito-quesadilla mashup

By Deirdre Bardolf Fox News
Taco Bell ultramarathon participant raising money for Marine group Video

Taco Bell ultramarathon participant raising money for Marine group

Runner Tom Wilcox explains why he's tackling the 31-mile course full of Taco Bell stops as he raises money for Mile High Marines.

Taco Bell fans are calling it "a Christmas miracle" — but not everyone is feeling the holiday cheer.

The fast-food giant announced that its cult-favorite Quesarito returned to menus nationwide Dec. 18, and the internet erupted with dramatic declarations that the holidays have truly arrived.

The indulgent mashup — a whole burrito packed with beef, rice, chipotle sauce and sour cream, wrapped inside a cheesy grilled quesadilla — will return for a limited time following popular demand. 

Availability may vary by location and be limited to while supplies last, and the recipe features the classic version of the item, prepared the way fans remember it from its original run, Taco Bell told Fox News Digital.

"We heard our fans loud and clear," Taco Bell's chief marketing officer, Luis Restrepo, said in a statement. 

Taco Bell's Quesarito, a burrito wrapped inside a cheese-filled quesadilla, wrapped in branded foil, on napkin on counter.

The Quesarito has returned to Taco Bell menus for a limited time. (Taco Bell)

"Their passion turned the Quesarito into a Taco Bell legend and bringing it back for the holidays felt like the perfect way to celebrate that energy."

The item is priced at $4.99, though prices may vary by location. Taco Bell is offering the first 30,000 rewards members a $1 Quesarito during an app-exclusive drop on Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. Pacific time.

While some fans are rejoicing that their calls have been answered, the Mexican-inspired chain has just one wish this holiday season: that Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić finally try Taco Bell and its Quesarito for the very first time.

Helping to beef up the lore around the Quesarito, Restrepo said, was the viral 2014 moment when Jokić's NBA draft pick slipped by almost unnoticed as it was eclipsed by a Quesarito launch ad airing at the same time. 

Billboard seen above roadway calling for NBA star Jokic to try the Taco Bell Quesarito.

The chain hopes the Quesarito’s comeback will finally convince Nikola Jokić to try the item that overshadowed his 2014 draft moment. (Taco Bell)

His selection appeared only on the ticker while the broadcast cut to a full Taco Bell commercial, leaving the Quesarito — not the future MVP — filling the screen.

Jokić, whose nickname is "The Joker," has since admitted, "I think I've never had the Taco Bell just because of that," according to reports. 

He recently responded to Taco Bell's renewed invitation this way: "No. It's nice they're finally apologizing. But no."

In a recent Instagram Reel announcing the Quesarito's return, Taco Bell jokingly said, "This video is for Nikola Jokić … We're sorry the Quesarito hijacked [your] big moment in 2014. It's coming back soon. Please give it a chance."

"Jokić, we hope there are no hard feelings," Restrepo added in his statement.

Nikola Jokic interview

A Quesarito ad overtaking Jokić’s draft announcement has since become an internet legend. (Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

Online, fans ate up the announcement.

"It's a Christmas miracle!" one person commented on Taco Bell's Instagram post announcing the Quesarito's return.

"Do you even know how long I've been waiting for this?" exclaimed another.

Man in red SUV taking Taco Bell drive-thru order from female employee.

Taco Bell says the Quesarito was brought back after overwhelming fan demand. (Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Taco Bell)

But not everyone was celebrating.

Many people used the announcement to renew calls for other retired menu staples, including the Volcano Menu, the Beefy Fritos Burrito and the Grilled Stuft Nacho.

Some fans complained that the Quesarito was closer to $6 at their local restaurants, while others knocked the chain for removing it in the first place. 

The Quesarito was taken off the menu in April 2023 after several years as an app-exclusive item, according to reports and fan blogs.

"Should've never taken it off to begin with," one person said. 

"Took ya long enough," added another.

Man with gloves eating Taco Bell burrito before running 5K.

The Quesarito’s return reignited calls for other discontinued favorites. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Others begged it to remain permanent this time.

In response to one of those comments, Taco Bell simply replied, "We'll see."

Deirdre Bardolf is a lifestyle writer with Fox News Digital.

