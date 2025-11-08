The latest fast-food oddity — a Mountain Dew pie from Taco Bell — sparks frenzy online

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taco Bell has turned one of its most iconic sodas into a dessert, and it is making waves online.

The new Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie is a limited-edition dessert that transforms the soda’s signature tropical lime flavor into a creamy, key lime–style treat. Featuring a vibrant electric-blue filling set in a graham cracker crust and topped with whipped cream, the pie costs $19.99 and is only sold whole rather than by the slice, and available only while supplies last.

The pie was first teased at Taco Bell’s 2024 Live Más event, according to a press release, sparking memes and petitions from fans who demanded it become real.

Now Taco Bell is billing the pie as a "Friendsgiving flex" to treat family and friends to this holiday season. "It’s a statement in a sea of stuffing," the company said.

"Now you can drink AND eat Baja Blast," Mountain Dew wrote in an Instagram comment on Taco Bell's post announcing the pie. Mountain Dew Baja Blast was engineered specifically for Taco Bell, launching in 2004 in partnership with PepsiCo, the parent company of Mountain Dew, according to reports.

The release, which Taco Bell says is one of its most exclusive ever, has some fans dumbfounded and others ready to dive right in.

"If I brought this thing to the Thanksgiving function they would make me leave," one person joked on Taco Bell's post.

"Taco Bell, all we asked for was permanent caramel apple empanadas — instead we got this Chernobyl cheesecake," another person said, adding that the color looked "radioactive."

Some fans were intrigued by the dessert.

"This scares me but give me 10 of them," one Instagram user said.

Some people managed to get their hands on it following the Nov. 6 launch. "It was fine!" one person posted on X. "Like a middle ground between a Baja Blast flavor and key lime pie."

Another admitted, "The Baja Blast pie is unfortunately really good."

In a video shared on X, a Taco Bell employee tried it for herself. "It's not terrible," she ruled.

On Instagram, another said, "I’m sad I only purchased one pie. I need this to last longer." Others begged for it to stick around beyond the limited release.

A writer for Nerdist, however, confessed to eating the entire pie in one sitting and "regretting everything" after. "The only thing I feel is a belly full of creamy, citrus, neon-teal pie filling and regret," he wrote. "A lot of both."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Taco Bell for comment.

The beverage-themed pie joins a long lineup of other fast-food oddities released by Taco Bell and its competitors, as documented by numerous reports.

Taco Bell shook up its menu back in 2014 with a waffle used as a taco shell to hold eggs, cheese and meat.

In 2016, McDonald's in Japan rolled out McChoco Potatoes, French fries drizzled with milk and dark chocolate sauces. That same year, Burger King introduced Mac n’ Cheetos, deep-fried macaroni and cheese bites shaped like Cheetos.

In 2017, Tim Hortons released a Buffalo Latte — an espresso, mocha and buffalo sauce flavored drink topped with steamed milk and buffalo seasoning — as part of a limited-time promotion in Buffalo, New York.

A year later, Sonic debuted a pickle juice slush. Most of the releases had only a limited run.