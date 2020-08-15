Taco Bell employees save man’s life after he passes out in Tennessee drive-thru

Taco Bell employees in Tennessee saved a man’s life this week after he passed out in the drive-thru line.

Workers at the restaurant in Clarksville on Wednesday noticed the drive-thru line wasn’t moving, according to Sonja Nixon Frazier, one of the managers.

“A car was parked the wrong way,” Frazier, 37, told Clarksville Now. “It looked like it’d rolled into the drive-thru line and was blocking it.”

Frazier and a co-worker named Jonathan went outside to investigate and saw that the driver was passed out and leaning over, according to Clarksville Now.

Frazier told another employee to call an ambulance while she and Jonathan did what they could to help.

“We opened the door and he was blue,” Frazier said. “I told Jonathan to park the car, and we both pulled him out and put him on the ground. I said to put him on his left side. His hands and fingertips were blue. I found a pulse, but it was real vague.”

According to the local outlet, Frazier had worked as a home health care worker for six years before she started working at Taco Bell. During that time, she reportedly took several first-aid courses.

“I started CPR until the fire truck came,” she told the local website. “It seemed like it took a while.”

Frazier even administered mouth-to-mouth resuscitation despite being afraid of possibly getting infected with coronavirus, she said.

“It was kind of crazy,” she said. “I’m extremely scared of COVID-19, … but I would not leave him.”

“He was trying to get something up,” Frazier added. “It sounded like a gurgle. I just kept doing the compressions until they got here.”

Once first responders took over, the man appeared to have more color and he even grabbed on to one of them, Frazier said.

Later, Frazier found the man on Facebook to see if he was all right.

“I couldn’t forget his face or name,” she said. “He reached back out and said thank you. He said he wanted to repay me, but this is repayment enough to know he’s OK.” It wasn't immediately clear what caused the man to become suddenly stricken.

“I feel blessed," Frazier added. “I feel I did what everyone would’ve done. I didn’t care about his race, politics -- none of that. … It never crossed my mind. It was his life, and he needed help.”