KFC donates 1 million pieces of chicken to teachers with 'back to school buckets'

Teachers have it tough, and getting this school year going is turning out to be even more work than usual thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

To make it easier, KFC is donating 1 million pieces of chicken for its restaurants to share with teachers through its “back-to-school buckets” program, the Louisville-based fried chicken chain announced Thursday.

Local KFC franchisees will provide educators in their communities with chicken by catering training meetings, delivering buckets to teachers preparing a virtual curriculum or staff working to keep schools clean, according to the company.

To nominate a teacher for a gift card for a bucket of chicken, anyone can post on Twitter or Instagram starting on Aug. 20 using the hashtags #KFCback2school and #sweepstakes. Nominations will be open through Sept. 1.

Andrea Zahumensky, CMO of KFC U.S., said she’s a working mother with three young children so she has “more respect and appreciation than ever for the time, energy and dedication that teachers give to their students.”

“As teachers prepare for a new school year, whether that’s in the classroom or virtually, we wanted to help in a small way by providing the comfort and familiarity of a hot, fresh and delicious bucket meal so they can check dinner off of their to-do lists,” Zahumensky said in a written statement.

This isn’t KFC’s first big giveaway during the pandemic. In March, the company donated 1 million pieces of chicken to doctors, nurses, first responders and other essential workers.

KFC has more than 4,000 restaurants across all 50 states. Most of those restaurants aren’t open for dine-in customers, but they are offering other options like drive-thru, carry-out or delivery service.

The chain has also put enhanced health safety measures in place, including more frequent sanitizing, adding temperature checks for employees and requiring face masks.

