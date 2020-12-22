Missouri Wendy's worker shot in back during 'dipping sauce dispute,' employees say

Violence is never the answer.

A Wendy’s employee in St. Louis is expected to recover after being struck in the back by a bullet that a customer fired into the restaurant overnight. The disgruntled customer was reportedly angry over a dipping sauce debacle.

Around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, a man ordered from the drive-thru at the Wendy’s on Natural Bridge Avenue near Union Boulevard, Fox 2 Now reports. Employees said the "dipping sauce dispute" began when the man asked for extra sauce with his order and shot into the restaurant when his request wasn’t met.

According to KMOV, the suspect shot the male employee he was arguing with about the condiment, hitting him twice in the back, police said. The Wendy’s worker was conscious and breathing when he was hospitalized; Fox 2 reports that the victim is expected to recover.

It remains unclear if the shots were directly fired at the Missouri Wendy’s worker or if he was struck by chance.

