Pregnant McDonald's worker receives donations after man throws drink in her face because he didn't want ice

This is definitely one way to give a sad story a happy ending.

A woman at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Georgia witnessed another customer throw a drink in the face of one of the restaurant’s workers. The drink-throwing-customer was apparently angry because they didn’t want ice in their drink.

The incident left the pregnant worker humiliated and unable to return to work, The Sun reports. Fortunately, another customer reportedly witnessed the incident and decided to help out. Aside from capturing the suspect’s license plate number and providing it to the restaurant, the witness decided to do something more for the victim.

When the incident originally occurred in early December, Feroza Syed posted about it on Facebook, writing, "I was getting some fast food at a local McDonald’s when the man in the car in front of me threw a large soda back through the window at her. It covered her in sticky syrup, her hair, shoes, and shirt were soaked. She was crying when I pulled up next. After giving her a small tip, I went back later to share the driver’s plate number, and realized she was pregnant. I decided to create a small cashapp/venmo fundraiser and we raised about $1700 in about 24 hours to put a smile on her face and show her not all humans are horrible."

Syed recently shared an update, revealing that she continued to raise money for the other woman and had collected "well over $3k" and created a baby registry.

"I hope that the man who did this sees this article, and does better," Syed wrote. "We all need to do better."

The McDonald’s worker, identified as Bryanna on Syed’s Facebook page, said that when she received the first envelope of money from Syed, all she could do was cry, The Sun reports.