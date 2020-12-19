Beloved Taco Bell employee given $6G tip by Florida community

A Taco Bell employee in Florida was brought to tears when he was given a massive tip this week.

Joe DeCicco, 70, has been working at a Taco Bell in South Daytona, Fla., for the last 20 years, according to local TV station WESH 2.

On Friday, DeCicco -- known in the drive-thru as "Taco Bell Joe" -- received a $6,095 check from a local group.

After receiving the check, DeCicco teared up, according to video captured by WESH 2.

"God bless you," he says in the clip. "I am overwhelmed."

Tricia Phillippi started the local "Foodie Group" on Facebook earlier this year to help support local restaurants during the pandemic.

The group recently decided to honor a favorite local employee, Phillippi told DeCicco in a video that she posted on Facebook Saturday.

According to Phillippi, DeCicco was the first person to be nominated and he eventually "won by a landslide," she says in the clip.

Originally, the prize was supposed to be only $50, but when Phillippi opened it up to donations, the gift for DeCicco reached $6,095.

"I’m going to do my best to live up to it and light a little candle in every heart of every person that I meet," DeCicco told WESH 2.

"It's my customers that I owe this to, they bring out the best in me," he added. "It's them. I couldn't do it without their help."