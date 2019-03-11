Subway apologizes after viral video shows owner strike, swear at customer

A North Carolina woman posted a video of a Subway sandwich shop franchise owner hitting her phone and cursing at her after she allegedly complained about an incorrect order.

Tina Richardson claims she went to the Concord Subway shop after having purchased a sandwich for an elderly woman she takes care of, WSOC reported. When she got home and looked at the sandwich, it allegedly was not what she had ordered.

Richardson said she returned to the sandwich shop to get a refund or store credit, prompting the franchise owner to begin cursing at her and hit her phone. Richardson also claims the man hit her head and threw her sandwich on the ground. The beginning of the altercation was not recorded.

In the video, the franchise owner is seen charging the customer before knocking her phone and then storming off into the back room, cursing and flipping off the woman. An employee then gets involved, also swearing at the woman and telling her to leave.

Before Richardson leaves, she shows a photo of the sandwich she had ordered on a flyer, which appears to have chicken strips, and then shows the sandwich she received, which appears to have shredded meat, on the floor.

Richardson posted the incident on her Facebook page – where it had been viewed over 1.2 million times as of Monday afternoon – to tell others to stay away from the establishment.

“He doesn’t get to treat anybody like that and that they get somebody into Subway to treat people with respect and fix problems when you’re wrong. That’s what you’re supposed to do,” Richardson told WSOC.

Richardson told WSOC that she plans to file charges against the owner.

Subway released a statement to Fox News, stating the franchise owner regretted the altercation.

“Providing an excellent guest experience is important to us and our expectation is that everyone is treated with respect. The local team has reached out to the guest to apologize on behalf of the restaurant as this incident is inconsistent with the high standards Subway® restaurants requires of its Franchise Owners. The Franchise Owner expressed his regrets for how he handled the situation.”

It is unclear whether the female employee involved is still working at the restaurant.