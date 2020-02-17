Stripper who went viral after 15-foot fall from pole at Texas club wants to be food critic

She may have just landed herself a new career.

Genea Sky, the woman who went viral as the “bounce-back stripper” after falling from a 15-foot stripper pole and breaking her jaw — but continuing to twerk — has her eyes set on a new profession: food critic.

WOMAN WHO LOOKS LIKE MEGHAN MARKLE SIGNS WITH AGENCY AS DOUBLE

The 24-year-old, who fractured her jaw in two places, broke a number of teeth and sprained her ankle during the fall at the Texas club. (WARNING: This link contains footage of the accident. Viewer discretion is advised.) But now, Sky wants to critique food for a living, and is making her pitch to “people who want to offer [her] a chance to come try out their stuff and review it, or whatever,” she said in an interview with TMZ. Just disregard the fact that her mouth is wired shut and she can’t eat anything for at least another three weeks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the video interview, the self-proclaimed “chicken wing connoisseur” discussed her love of food, claiming that if she could do anything, it would be travel and eat — and get paid to do it.

“I’m not picky about food, I’ll try everything once,” she said to TMZ. “Even things that look questionable or smells weird.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“I just like to eat,” she reiterated, listing her top three favorite foods as chicken wings, tacos and sushi — three foods that she views as being "very Californian” of her.

According to Sky, she has the appetite "of a football [player]" and is committed to pursuing this job after retiring from stripping following the incident.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

More than just a career change, Sky has experienced many life changes since her viral fame, including a $10,000 college scholarship check from Wendy Williams and, perhaps more important, sparking a “conversation that needs to be had” in regards to the dangers exotic dancers face while on the job, she said to Rolling Stone.