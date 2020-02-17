Woman who looks like Meghan Markle signs with agency as double

Just call her the Duchess of Doppelganger.

One Meghan Markle-lookalike has signed with an agency to score work as the royal, after being stopped multiple times each day by people who think she’s the duchess while on the job as a flight attendant.

Christine Mathis of New Jersey revealed that she was recently inspired to sign with a talent agency for her uncanny resemblance to Duchess Meghan, after years of being mistaken for the former “Suits” star.

"I've wanted to be an actress ever since I was a little girl and people are so convinced that I am actually Meghan that I thought why not see if I can get some jobs pretending to be her,” the 32-year-old woman said, according to news agency South West News Service (SWNS.)

Mathis, who works for JetBlue as a flight attendant, claims she’s stopped by passengers and strangers as many as ten times a day for her resemblance to Markle.

"I started getting mistaken for Meghan years ago when I worked in first-class – passengers would stop me and say I looked like 'that girl from Suits,’” Mathis recalled. “She's absolutely stunning, so it's definitely a compliment.”

The stewardess admitted that she sees a “resemblance” between herself and Prince Harry’s wife, citing the mixed-race heritage that both women share.

“Meghan and I are both mixed-race – my dad is African American and Italian and her mom is African American,” she explained.

As Markle’s star rose as her romance with the prince progressed, Mathis said that the pestering about their resemblance became increasingly incessant.

"When she started dating Harry, I was getting stopped more and more, and when they got married, it became a daily occurrence of people asking me if I was Meghan,” Mathis said.

"I flew from LA to New York for work one day and security thought that I was her until they checked my passport which was hilarious,” she joked. "I also had a mole removed and my dermatologist was convinced that I was Meghan and just using a fake name to get the work done secretly!

"Passengers always tell me I look like her and say to me 'You're married to a prince, why are you working as an air hostess?'" she explained. “It happens so often but I really don't mind it, she's an amazing woman so it's really flattering to be mistaken for being her.”

The flight attendant has been living out her own happily-ever-after with her real-life Prince Charming named Pablo Smith since the two fell in love in 2012. In February 2018, they welcomed daughter Alana.

Describing herself as “very happy” in her relationship, Mathis said it felt “weird” to pretend to be with another man when she recently did a shoot with a Prince Harry doppelganger.

"I only just signed up to an agency, and have already done a shoot with a Prince Harry lookalike which was a lot of fun but also weird pretending to be with another guy!” she admitted.

"We did the shoot at the Terranea Resort [in California] and we were stopped at least 20 times,” she claimed. “People were even taking pictures with us, it was a really fun experience.”

As for her dream role, Mathis hopes to one day play Meghan in a Lifetime movie. For now, she’s got her sights set on corporate and television work, she said.

In the meantime, Mathis could face a little friendly competition from Akeisha Land of Missouri, whose photo recently went viral as a dead-ringer for Duchess Meghan.