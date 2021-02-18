Starbucks fans create 'Shamrock Tea,' here's how to make it

Starbucks fans aren’t letting McDonald’s keep all the shamrock drinks to themselves.

Creative customers put their mixology skills to the test and created a festive beverage that’s inspired by the green hues of St. Patrick’s Day.

The new drink has been named "Shamrock Tea" and is one of the latest additions to Starbucks unofficial secret menu, according to Totally the Bomb – a food blog run by best-selling lifestyle author Jamie Harrington.

Totally the Bomb’s online recipe says Shamrock Tea is essentially an iced green tea latte with a citrus and vanilla kick.

The website recommends Starbucks customers order the drink in the chain’s 24-ounce Venti size, which starts at 280 calories with the Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte regardless of milk choice.

Although Starbucks’ nutrition facts don’t show a caloric difference between 2% milk and coconut milk, Totally the Bomb suggests people order the Shamrock Tea with the plant-based option.

Next, the food blog advises customers to ask for a "splash of lemonade," an eyeballed measurement that can’t really be determined calorie-wise since it is up to individual baristas how much goes into a drink. However, a 12-ounce Tall-sized lemonade from Starbucks is said to be 80 calories.

Last on the list of ingredients for the Shamrock Tea is two scoops of vanilla bean powder. According to the online calorie counter and diet tracker FatSecret, one scoop of Starbucks vanilla bean powder is 20 calories.

That ups the Shamrock Tea’s total calorie count to 320, not accounting for the splash of lemonade. Though, this is if a customer orders the drink in a Venti size. Adjustments can be made for smaller serving sizes.

Previously, Starbucks told Fox News: "We love seeing the creative customizations that our customers and partners come up with."

Totally the Bomb shared its Shamrock Tea recipe two days after McDonald’s released its seasonal Shamrock Shake, which has been a fan favorite for over 50 years.